Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings improved battery charging and more
Samsung Galaxy A50 update improves battery charging, brings bug fixes and more

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A50. It brings bug fixes, performance improvements and more.

  Published: August 21, 2019 9:48 AM IST
samsung galaxy a50 review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A50 smartphone. The Galaxy A50 update brings bug fixes and performance improvements, along with some other stability tweaks. The update has improved battery charging algorithms and also adds third-party apps, with Snapchat bring one of them. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A50 update.

Samsung Galaxy A50 update detailed

As reported by TizenHelp, the update carries firmware number A505FDDU2ASH3. The update is rolling out in India and it is about 320MB in size. It also brings August 2019 Android Security patch along. The changelog also mentions improvements to the fingerprint scanner performance.

How to download the update

Once the update reaches your device, you will be notified about the same. You can also manually force the update. Head over to Settings > Software Updates > Download and install. After the update is downloaded, restart the phone to install it.

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India, specifications and features

The smartphone is available in India for Rs 19,990. The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset. And is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

The Samsung smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

