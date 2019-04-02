Samsung Galaxy A50 update rolling out with fix for Smart View feature

Towards the end of February, Samsung launched its refreshed Galaxy A lineup, which included the Galaxy A50. Since launch, the smartphone has received a couple of updates. Now, the third incremental update is reportedly rolling out to the smartphone.

The update rolling out is 105.11MB in size, and brings the software version to A505FDDU1ASC7. First spotted by SamMobile, the update essentially brings a fix for the connectivity issues with the Smart View feature. Users should be getting a notification from Samsung for the OTA update. Alternatively, they can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.

As mentioned, this is the third update being rolled out since the launch of the Galaxy A50. The first update brought the March Android security patch along with improvements to the camera performance. The second update improved the overall stability of the device along with improving the performance of the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A50 price, specifications, features

Samsung launched two variants of the Galaxy A50 in India. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 19,990. The top model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 22,990.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A50 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is an Exynos 9610 SoC, and for security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Among the highlights of the smartphone is the camera setup at the back. There is a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 25-megapixel snapper up front.