comscore Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2 update out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out now
News

Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out now

News

The new Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update also brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the device.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 4:44 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s 5

The South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung is rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 software update for the Galaxy A50s smartphone in Vietnam. The update was scheduled to release by April, but Samsung has surprised us with the early release. This update for the Galaxy A50s bumps up the software build version to A507FNXXU3BTB2 and is about 4.20 GB in firmware size. To avoid any additional cellular data charges, users should download the update over Wi-Fi. As per the update’s changelog, the new software build also brings the latest February 2020 Android security patch to the device, SamMobile reports.

Related Stories


Samsung is rolling out the update in a tentative release. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all Galaxy A50s units, PiunikaWeb reports. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to Settings-> About Phone-> Software updates -> Download and install.

Watch: Galaxy A51 First Look

The One UI 2.0 stable update for the Galaxy A50s smartphone includes changes in the overall UX design. The Android 10 update also brings the system-wide dark mode, updated icons, a new layout interface, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A50s features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera.

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India slashed: Check features, and other details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in India slashed: Check features, and other details

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device packs a 4,000-mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

BGR

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 4:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android
News
Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android
Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch

7 accessories that Xiaomi launched with the Mi 10

Photo Gallery

7 accessories that Xiaomi launched with the Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10: Here are 7 accessories that Xiaomi launched with the phone

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 10: Here are 7 accessories that Xiaomi launched with the phone

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets Android 10 via One UI 2.0

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets Android 10 via One UI 2.0

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android

Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch

CNET: Facebook developing commenting system for websites live

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A30 gets Android 10 via One UI 2.0

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets Android 10 via One UI 2.0
Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year

News

Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year
Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench की वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आई ये डीटेल्स

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 65W SuperDart चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

iQoo 3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Oppo Reno 3 Pro को भारत में 2 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

4G डाउनलोड स्पीड के मामले में रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) नंबर वन, अपलोड स्पीड में वोडाफोन (Vodafone) ने मारी बाजी

News

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out
News
Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out
Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android

News

Oppo Find X2 posts highest Geekbench score on Android
Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch
CNET: Facebook developing commenting system for websites live

News

CNET: Facebook developing commenting system for websites live