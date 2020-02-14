The South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung is rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 software update for the Galaxy A50s smartphone in Vietnam. The update was scheduled to release by April, but Samsung has surprised us with the early release. This update for the Galaxy A50s bumps up the software build version to A507FNXXU3BTB2 and is about 4.20 GB in firmware size. To avoid any additional cellular data charges, users should download the update over Wi-Fi. As per the update’s changelog, the new software build also brings the latest February 2020 Android security patch to the device, SamMobile reports.

Samsung is rolling out the update in a tentative release. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all Galaxy A50s units, PiunikaWeb reports. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to Settings-> About Phone-> Software updates -> Download and install.

The One UI 2.0 stable update for the Galaxy A50s smartphone includes changes in the overall UX design. The Android 10 update also brings the system-wide dark mode, updated icons, a new layout interface, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A50s features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s features an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device packs a 4,000-mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

