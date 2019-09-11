comscore Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched: Full specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers, specifications, features
News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers, specifications, features

News

The newly launched Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A30s come with triple rear cameras. Both the phones will be available in Prism crush black, Prism crush White and Prism crush Violet color options.

  • Updated: September 11, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung has launched new smartphones in India, which fall under the company A-series. The newly launched Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A30s come with triple rear cameras. Both the phones will be available in Prism crush black, Prism crush White and Prism crush Violet color options. The new Samsung Galaxy A series phones are the upgraded versions of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s: Price in India, offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy A50s has been priced at starting Rs 22,999 for 4GB+128GB variant. The other model with 6GB RAM /128GB storage will retail for Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy a30s will only be available for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Galaxy A30s will come at Rs 16,999. Both the devices will be available starting September 11, across offline channel, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and all leading e-commerce websites as well.

In terms of offers, consumers will also get Reliance Jio double data on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans (maximum:12 recharges) with purchase of Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. Similar offer is also available for Airtel and Vodafone Idea users as well, but on different plans/ recharges.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications, features

The Galaxy A30s draws its power from Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset. The company is offering the phone in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. The budget device from Samsung also offers a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V. Comparatively, the Galaxy A30’s display supports FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

For photography sessions, there is a triple camera setup on the backside of the phone. With this phone, you get a 25-megapixel f/1.7 camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera too. Samsung has added a 4,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy A30s. It also offers support for 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is yet to reveal the pricing details of the Galaxy A30 smartphone.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, comes with the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. But, the panel operates at full HD+ resolution. It is built around the company’s Exynos 9610 chipset. This Samsung phone will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Both the variants will be offered with 128GB storage with support for a microSD card slot too.

The device packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also supports 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. The Galaxy A50s is equipped with three cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. Samsung will soon unveil the pricing details of the Galaxy A50 smartphone too.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 2:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 11, 2019 2:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
News
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Ember Rise releases today

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

Deals

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X: Price cut in India

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers
Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s has shown up on TENAA; Key specs out
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support
Samsung Galaxy S9+ software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9+ software update rolling out
Samsung unveils apps for deaf-blind and visually impaired

News

Samsung unveils apps for deaf-blind and visually impaired

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से होगा लाइव, इन सभी iPhone में मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A30s और Galaxy A50s भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, जानें क्या हुए हैं बदलाव

Vivo का बिल्कुल नया U10 स्मार्टफोन जल्द भी भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon में दिखाई दिया टीजर

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से इन डिवाइसों पर इन नए फीचर्स के साथ होगा उपलब्ध


News

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
News
Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India
Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India

News

Moto E6s all set to launch on September 16 in India
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India: Price, offers
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow