Samsung has launched new smartphones in India, which fall under the company A-series. The newly launched Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A30s come with triple rear cameras. Both the phones will be available in Prism crush black, Prism crush White and Prism crush Violet color options. The new Samsung Galaxy A series phones are the upgraded versions of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s: Price in India, offers, availability

Samsung Galaxy A50s has been priced at starting Rs 22,999 for 4GB+128GB variant. The other model with 6GB RAM /128GB storage will retail for Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy a30s will only be available for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Galaxy A30s will come at Rs 16,999. Both the devices will be available starting September 11, across offline channel, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and all leading e-commerce websites as well.

In terms of offers, consumers will also get Reliance Jio double data on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans (maximum:12 recharges) with purchase of Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. Similar offer is also available for Airtel and Vodafone Idea users as well, but on different plans/ recharges.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications, features

The Galaxy A30s draws its power from Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset. The company is offering the phone in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. The budget device from Samsung also offers a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V. Comparatively, the Galaxy A30’s display supports FHD+ resolution.

For photography sessions, there is a triple camera setup on the backside of the phone. With this phone, you get a 25-megapixel f/1.7 camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera too. Samsung has added a 4,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy A30s. It also offers support for 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is yet to reveal the pricing details of the Galaxy A30 smartphone.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, comes with the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. But, the panel operates at full HD+ resolution. It is built around the company’s Exynos 9610 chipset. This Samsung phone will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Both the variants will be offered with 128GB storage with support for a microSD card slot too.

The device packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also supports 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. The Galaxy A50s is equipped with three cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. Samsung will soon unveil the pricing details of the Galaxy A50 smartphone too.