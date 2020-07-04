Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A50s smartphone in India. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old June 2020 security patch along with some new features. The latest update carries the software version number A507FNXXU4BTF7, and is about 127 MB in size, SamMobile reports. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with June 2020 security patch. The update also details new features rolling out to the device. The new software update still doesn’t bring the One UI 2.1, although Samsung is likely to be working on it, and it could roll out soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999, but there's even more discount

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over-The-Air) for a limited number of users in India. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Galaxy A50s units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Check new price and offer

As per the changelog, the latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s overall system stability, new/enhanced features, and further performance upgrade. The June 2020 security patch also fixes a host of security vulnerabilities on the smartphone. Moreover, the company’s patch notes also address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A50s flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device features an Exynos 9611 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline