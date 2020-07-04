comscore Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

News

The Samsung Galaxy A50s latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s overall system stability and New/Enhanced features.

  • Updated: July 4, 2020 4:25 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s 1

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A50s smartphone in India. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old June 2020 security patch along with some new features. The latest update carries the software version number A507FNXXU4BTF7, and is about 127 MB in size, SamMobile reports. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with June 2020 security patch. The update also details new features rolling out to the device. The new software update still doesn’t bring the One UI 2.1, although Samsung is likely to be working on it, and it could roll out soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999, but there's even more discount

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over-The-Air) for a limited number of users in India. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Galaxy A50s units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Check new price and offer

As per the changelog, the latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s overall system stability, new/enhanced features, and further performance upgrade. The June 2020 security patch also fixes a host of security vulnerabilities on the smartphone. Moreover, the company’s patch notes also address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A50s flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A50s sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device features an Exynos 9611 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2020 3:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2020 4:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

18599

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Exynos 9610 octa-core
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 with Livik map coming on July 7
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 with Livik map coming on July 7
Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details

News

Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

News

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update

Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update
Best phone with Headphone Jack

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack
Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets June 2020 security patch
Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PlayStation 5 पेज Flipkart और Amazon India पर हुआ लाइव

PUBG Mobile ने Yamaha को बनाया पार्टनर, अब गेम में मिलेगी बाइक स्किन

3 कैमरे वाले Realme C3 को June 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Realme Buds Q ओपन सेल में हुए उपलब्ध, Amazon और Realme.com से इस कीमत में खरीदें

PUBG Mobile पर पंजाब में एक किशोर ने खर्च कर दिए माता-पिता के 16 लाख रुपये

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update
News
Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update
Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details

News

Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details
ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

News

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details
Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate
OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

News

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers