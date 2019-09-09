Samsung India is gearing up for a busy couple of weeks. It recently confirmed its plans to launch the Galaxy M30s on September 18. But before that, the South Korean giant also plans to launch a new smartphone in its Galaxy A-series. A teaser on the company’s social accounts hints at Samsung Galaxy A50s launch in India on September 11.

Samsung Galaxy A50s launch details

A tweet on Samsung India’s Twitter account reveals that a new Galaxy A smartphone will launch in just two days. Though the teaser doesn’t explicitly mention the device name, but a follow-up tweet does. Samsung India is running a contest that asks users to guess a feature on the upcoming Galaxy A50s.

The #GalaxyA series has evolved, and it is just 2 days away from its launch.

Follow this space to stay updated. pic.twitter.com/gH2BhdXdDD — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 9, 2019

This feature on the new #GalaxyA Series lets you shop securely using just your phone. Tweet the name of the feature using #GalaxyAContest and 3 Lucky winners stand a chance to win one Galaxy Fit each. 1. Samsung Money

2. Samsung Pay

3. Samsung Shopping pic.twitter.com/eesyg52Vl1 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 9, 2019

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A10s in India. It will be interesting to see if the company also launches the Galaxy A30s, which was introduced alongside the Galaxy A50s last month.

Galaxy A50s features, specifications

As the name suggests, this upcoming device is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A50. The Galaxy A50s is comparatively a premium model which comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display. The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core chipset – four cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The Galaxy A50s is offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for expansion up to 128GB is also present.

In the photography department, you get a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, similar to the Galaxy A30s. For selfies, you have a 32-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There is also a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For security there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the dual-SIM device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.