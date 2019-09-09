Just recently, Samsung released a new September security patch update for the Galaxy Note 10 series. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone has also received a new software update. However, this update brings August 2019 Android security patch. Apart from the security patches, the update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements in tow. It improves the performance of the touchscreen, and the charger/USB port’s moisture detection algorithm.

As per the changelog, the stability of the Knox Guard has also been improved. The latest software update is for those users who are based in the Philippines. The update weighs 210.70MB in size and the new firmware version is A505GNDXU3ASH4. If all goes smoothly, Samsung is expected to roll out the same update to the other markets as well, which also includes India.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A50 was launched in India earlier this year, alongside the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 devices. The handset packs an in-display fingerprint scanner and shares the same design as the Galaxy A30. Under the hood is an Exynos 9610 SoC. On the software front, this Galaxy A series phone ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

It also offers a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, the company has added a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The Galaxy A50 comes with a 4,000mAh battery featuring 15W fast charging over Type C. The Galaxy A50 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Price 19990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

