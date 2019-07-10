comscore Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench, hints at an upgrade
News

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench, hints at an upgrade

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s is expected to bring updates to camera, display and battery life. However, it is not expected to bring any major changes to the key specifications.

  • Published: July 10, 2019 10:50 AM IST
samsung galaxy a50 back

Samsung Galaxy A50s might launch as the refreshed version of Galaxy A50 soon. The Galaxy A50 was launched at Mobile World Congress 2019 in February. It now seems like the Korean giant is preparing to launch a refreshed version of Galaxy A50. The smartphone has appeared on Geekbench as Galaxy A50s and it sports model number SM-A507FN. The device scored 1,685 in single-core test and 5,446 on multi-core test. The score is almost identical to the one achieved by Galaxy A50 launched early this year.

samsung, samsung galaxy a50s, galaxy a50s geekbench, galaxy a50s price in india, galaxy a50s specifications

Photo: Nashville Chatter

Samsung Galaxy A50s appears on Geekbench

The listing first spotted by Nashville Chatter reveals some of the key features of the device. It seems to be equipped with same Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC seen on the Galaxy A50. The device tested on Geekbench comes with 4GB of RAM and runs Android Pie. The specifications, in fact, is identical to that of the Galaxy A50. However, it is expected to differ in terms of camera setup, display and battery capacity. The listing confirms that the next version of Galaxy A50 won’t bring any major changes to performance.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

The report mentions that the Galaxy A50s might also differ from Galaxy A50 in terms of dimensions and weight. Samsung might also upgrade the type of display while updating the camera setup. For Samsung, the revamped Galaxy A-series has become a big success in the mid-range price segment. The South Korean company has reportedly started working on several new models in the Galaxy A-series.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Look

Some of the models confirmed for second half of 2019 include SM-A107, SM-A207, SM-A307, SM-A507, SM-A707, SM-A907 and SM-A908. All of these models are expected to debut with a suffix ‘s’ affixed to the existing models. These model numbers could debut as Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A90s respectively. It is not clear what SM-A908 could be but it could be the rumored 5G mid-range smartphone. It is not clear when Samsung plans to launch these devices but IFA 2019 could be a good bet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 10, 2019 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Deals
Realme Million Days Sale: Discount details, price in India
Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

News

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Review

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

News

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

Most Popular

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked
Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teaser hints at improved productivity features
Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s leaked live images dual cameras and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A50s : गीकबेंच की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट हुआ Galaxy A50s स्मार्टफोन

Realme Million Days सेल का पहला दिन आज, Realme 3 Pro और  Realme C2  स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं ये शानदार ऑफर्स

Honor Play 8 अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन वाटरड्रॉप नॉच हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel ने 97 रुपये का प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान पेश किया, 2GB डाटा के साथ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड कॉल का फायदा

Tecno Phantom 9 India Launch : टेक्नो आज लॉन्च करेगी इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट स्केनर वाला स्मार्टफोन Tecno Phantom 9

News

Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
News
Nokia 9 PureView finally launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video leaked
BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans

News

BSNL gets double data for Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans
Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

News

Xiaomi has sold 15 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally
Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench