Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications leak via Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A50s might launch as the refreshed version of Galaxy A50 soon. The Galaxy A50 was launched at Mobile World Congress 2019 in February. It now seems like the Korean giant is preparing to launch a refreshed version of Galaxy A50. The smartphone has appeared on Geekbench as Galaxy A50s and it sports model number SM-A507FN. The device scored 1,685 in single-core test and 5,446 on multi-core test. The score is almost identical to the one achieved by Galaxy A50 launched early this year.

Samsung Galaxy A50s appears on Geekbench

The listing first spotted by Nashville Chatter reveals some of the key features of the device. It seems to be equipped with same Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC seen on the Galaxy A50. The device tested on Geekbench comes with 4GB of RAM and runs Android Pie. The specifications, in fact, is identical to that of the Galaxy A50. However, it is expected to differ in terms of camera setup, display and battery capacity. The listing confirms that the next version of Galaxy A50 won’t bring any major changes to performance.

The report mentions that the Galaxy A50s might also differ from Galaxy A50 in terms of dimensions and weight. Samsung might also upgrade the type of display while updating the camera setup. For Samsung, the revamped Galaxy A-series has become a big success in the mid-range price segment. The South Korean company has reportedly started working on several new models in the Galaxy A-series.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Look

Some of the models confirmed for second half of 2019 include SM-A107, SM-A207, SM-A307, SM-A507, SM-A707, SM-A907 and SM-A908. All of these models are expected to debut with a suffix ‘s’ affixed to the existing models. These model numbers could debut as Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A90s respectively. It is not clear what SM-A908 could be but it could be the rumored 5G mid-range smartphone. It is not clear when Samsung plans to launch these devices but IFA 2019 could be a good bet.