Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A50 at MWC 2019 earlier this year. In just about six months, the company seems to be working on a refresh. We’ve already come across a Galaxy A50s benchmark listing, and now it has passed Wi-Fi Alliance. Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy A50s so far.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing shows a device, codenamed SM-A507FN/DS, which is presumed to be the Galaxy A50s. It doesn’t however reveal anything new about the upcoming Samsung device. Only things mentioned is the support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Android Pie onboard, MSP reports.

Samsung Galaxy A50s leaked features, specifications

Previous leaks however have revealed a bit about the Galaxy A50s. A recent benchmark listing gave us a glimpse at what to expect. The ‘s’ variant is unlikely to be very different from the original Galaxy A50. Certain changes expected are in the camera and battery departments. The benchmark listing revealed features like an Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood along with 4GB of RAM. It scored 1,685 in single-core tests, and 5,446 in multi-core tests.

For Samsung, the revamped Galaxy A-series has become a big success in the mid-range price segment. The South Korean company is reportedly working on several new models in its Galaxy A-series. Some of the models confirmed for second half of 2019 include SM-A107, SM-A207, SM-A307, SM-A507, SM-A707, SM-A907 and SM-A908. All of these models are expected to debut with a suffix ‘s’ affixed to the existing models. These model numbers could debut as Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A90s respectively.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Price 19990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

