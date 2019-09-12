Samsung has refreshed the Galaxy A-series in India with the launch of Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s. The new Galaxy A50s is the most premium of the two devices and it aims to be the next best smartphone in the sub-Rs 25,000 price segment. However, Samsung’s newest device has tough competition in the form of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Realme X. So, let’s take a look at how Samsung’s device takes on these two popular smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s is available in two different storage variants in the country. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 22,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 24,999. The Redmi K20 comes with 6GB RAM by default and option for 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 21,999 while the 128GB storage model is available for Rs 23,999. The 4GB RAM variant of Realme X is available for Rs 16,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Cameras

The Galaxy A50s and Redmi K20 feature triple rear camera setup while Realme X has dual rear camera. All the three devices feature 48-megapixel main camera but Redmi K20 and Realme X have wider aperture. The Galaxy A50s has additional ultrawide and depth sensor while Realme X only has a depth sensor. Xiaomi Redmi K20’s setup might seem most ideal here with additional ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

For selfies, both Redmi K20 and Realme X have pop-up cameras while Galaxy A50s has a waterdrop style notch. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera while Realme uses a 16-megapixel shooter for its selfie camera. Samsung uses a wider 32-megapixel camera and might be better in terms of quality.

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Specifications and Availability

The Redmi K20 is arguably the most powerful of the three devices and it uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Galaxy A50s is equipped with Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Powered by Snapdragon 710, the Realme X comes with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Galaxy A50s has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display while Redmi K20 is equipped with a 6.39-inch display. The Realme X, on the other hand, has a larger 6.53-inch AMOLED display. All the three models come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both Galaxy A50s and Redmi K20 pack a 4,000mAh battery while Realme X offers a smaller 3,765mAh battery.

The Galaxy A50s runs Android Pie with One UI style interface and supports Samsung Pay as well. The Redmi K20 also runs Android Pie with MIUI on top of it. The Realme X runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. The Galaxy A50s is available for purchase via Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop, offline retailers and other online portals. The Redmi K20 is available from Flipkart and Mi.com. Realme X is also available via Flipkart and its own online store.

Features Realme X Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 16999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 16MP 20MP Battery 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

