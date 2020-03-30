Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design

Samsung Mobile seems to be working on another 5G smartphone for the mid-premium segment. This new smartphone is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G. The company has not revealed any details regarding the smartphone including the pricing and specifications. However, press renders of the device seem to have surfaced online. This press render showcases the design of the smartphone from the front and the back. Taking a look at the design, it looks like the 5G version will be similar to the 4G version. For context, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A51 in India a few weeks back. Considering the render and the official support page that surfaced some time back, the device may launch in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G design details

Inspecting the leaked renders, the 5G version will come with a familiar punch-hole camera on the front. In addition, we will also get a quad-camera setup on the back. The rear camera setup looks similar to what we have seen on the 4G version. Beyond this, the device will feature a thick chin at the bottom of the display. The rear side of the device will also feature Samsung branding in the bottom half. Taking a closer look, the device is likely to also feature a 3.5mm audio socket similar to the 4G version.

Watch: A51 Review

According to a report from GizBot, noted tipster Evan Blass was the first to share the renders on his Patreon. It is expected to feature specifications that are similar to what we have seen on the 4G version with some changes. The first change is likely to be the SoC as the 5G model may feature Exynos 980 SoC instead of 9611. Another change could be a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor instead of a 48-megapixel sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy A51 Price 23999 Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display AMOLED-6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh