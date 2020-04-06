comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification ahead of imminent launch
News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification ahead of imminent launch

News

The new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G-enabled variant will likely be powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 chipset instead of the Exynos 9611.

  • Published: April 6, 2020 6:36 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 5

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has already launched in most countries including India. However, Samsung is also making a 5G-enabled version of the device. This will be a great opportunity for the brand to create affordable phones that support the next-gen network. The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G was confirmed by the phones surfacing on various certification boards. The latest in this list is the WiFi Alliance board. Codenamed the SM-A516N, the smartphone recently acquired a license for operating on Wi-Fi networks.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will hence, support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac standards on both the 2.4Ghz and the 5GHz frequencies. The phone is also listed with Android 10 and is likely to come out of the box with One UI 2.0. The Galaxy A51 5G is expecte3d to bring a lot of the design ahead from the original A51. This includes the dimensions and overall design of the phone. The new A51 5G will also likely include the same L-shaped camera sensors in the module.

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

What might be different is actually under the hood. The phone will likely include the Exynos 980 to support 5G. The original Galaxy A51 had the Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset. The Exynos 980 will include a built-in 5G modem, but also remain affordable compared to flagship 5G prices. This could perhaps be the largest difference between the phones. Other elements like RAM and storage could be the same as the original phone.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a big 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel operates at full HD+ (2040×1080 pixels) resolution. The phone doesn’t offer a waterdrop-style notch and instead, you get a punch-hole display design. The Galaxy A51 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of photography, the handset features a total of four cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The camera setup also offers supports slow-motion videos at 240fps.

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions: 48MP quad cameras, Android 10, and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions: 48MP quad cameras, Android 10, and more

The Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The company has also added a USB Type-C port. As mentioned above, the A51 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy A51 draws its power from a 10nm Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC. paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2020 6:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
News
DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

News

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

News

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification
Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap

News

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap
Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leak reveals bean-shaped design
Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC
Lenovo and Motorola extended warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Lenovo and Motorola extended warranty on all its products till May 31

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9.3 PureView की लॉन्चिंग में इस वजह से होगी देरी

Honor Play 4T सीरीज के लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी ने टीज किए स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानें खूबियां

दो फ्रंट कैमरे वाला वीवो वी19 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास बातें

Zoom App से 15,000 मीटिंग का डाटा हुआ लीक

Lockdown में खराब हो गया आपका स्मार्टफोन तो कैसे कर सकते हैं ठीक?

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
News
DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19
Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields

News

Bengaluru startup helps fight COVID-19 with Face Shields
Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items

News

Flipkart and Uber team up to deliver essential items
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G gets WiFi certification
Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million

News

Apple could acquire NextVR for $100 million