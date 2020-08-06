comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 5G to launch in US on August 7 | BGR India
Samsung to launch Galaxy A51 5G in US this week

Samsung is looking to add more 5G phones to its mid-range Galaxy A series in the coming months.

  Published: August 6, 2020 12:48 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 4

Samsung is finally looking to offer more 5G phones in the affordable segment. The company is set to launch the new Galaxy A51 5G in the US market later this week. According to reports, the phone will be priced around $500 (Rs 37,500 approx). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and all other products leaked before launch

Samsung Galaxy A71 is currently the only 5G smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy A-series. This smartphone has been launched in the US. But with other brands expanding their 5G lineup, it’s high time Samsung also did the same. The device will be available from T-Mobile and Verizon from August 7. At this price point, it will compete with phones like the Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone SE. However, it’s worth pointing out that neither of these phones offer 5G support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G specifications

The phone gets a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 version. Rumours say Samsung could either use the Snapdragon 765G or the Exynos 980 to power the phone in the US. The phone will be available in 6GB or 8GB RAM options, and offer internal storage of 128GB. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G prices to be similar to last year

The phone packs a quad rear camera setup, which includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 32-megapixel camera which sits inside the punch hole cut out. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G comes loaded with a 4,500mAh battery which supports 15W charging via USB Type c.

Galaxy Note 20 series launch event

Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event will take place today and the South Korean brand is expected to announce some major tech, starting with the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The tech giant is also expected to launch a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Watch LTE, and more. If you want to catch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live today, you can check out the live stream by first registering here. Note that the stream starts at 7:30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). So you may want to complete the registration before that time.

Story Timeline

