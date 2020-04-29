Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will go on sale on May 7

After launching Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung is now preparing to add another mid-range 5G smartphone to its product lineup. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G was made official early this month. Now, we know when the smartphone will start shipping to consumers. The company has confirmed via a press statement that the Galaxy A51 5G will be released in the South Korean market on May 7. This is definitely not a new device but is getting an official release date now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped off to feature 64MP primary camera in new leak

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Price and Specifications

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy A51 5G will be available in three colors: Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Pink. In South Korea, the smartphone is listed with a price tag of 572,000 Korean Won (around Rs 35,660). As mentioned above, it will go on sale from May 7. However, the Korean company is not offering availability for other markets. It has announced the device will be available in the US but release date remains unknown at this moment.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A51 5G will be powered by the Exynos 980 5G SoC. This will be an upgrade from the Exynos 9611 SoC found on the 4G variant. We know that the smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Infinity O-display design. The display will support Full HD+ resolution and will include an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

For imaging, the Galaxy A51 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup arranged in the form of a rectangular module. The main camera will be a 48-megapixel shooter. It will be paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering a 123-degree field of view. The third shooter will be a 5-megapixel depth sensor paired with another 5-megapixel macro camera. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast charging as well. The Galaxy A51 5G is 8.7mm thick and weighs around 187 grams.