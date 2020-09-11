comscore Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices reduced | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices reduced in India by up to Rs 2,000

Samsung has reduced the prices of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India by almost Rs 2,000. The Galaxy A51 now starts at a price of Rs 23,999 whereas the A71 costs Rs 30,999.

  • Published: September 11, 2020 3:01 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung’s A series of smartphones are among the best selling phones in the world at any given moment. The Galaxy A51 was recently found to be among the top-selling smartphones across the globe. Samsung has now reduced the price of the A51 along with that of the A71 in India. The price cuts go up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 on these phones. This price revision comes after Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M51 in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions: Aims to rule Rs 25,000 segment

The Galaxy A51 now starts at a price of Rs 23,999 whereas the Galaxy A71 with its single variant now costs Rs 30,000. Do note that Samsung also offers a high-spec variant of the Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you want the higher storage variant, you will have to spend Rs 25,999. The new prices are applicable across all the online channels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India: Price, sale date, offers, full specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Samsung hasn’t stated the reasons for the price reduction of these A series devices. However, it seems that the company may be working on the “S” upgrades for these models. The updated models could launch in a few months’ time. Additionally, the newly launched Galaxy M51 also makes a strong case for itself, starting at a price of Rs 24,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

Samsung Galaxy A51

Compared to the Galaxy M51, the Galaxy A51 carries inferior specifications, at least when the chipset performance is concerned. The A51 relies on the Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset whereas the M51 gets the more powerful Snapdragon 730G chipset. The M51 also boasts of a much larger 7000mAh battery and a faster 25W charging technology.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 is as capable as the M51 in terms of raw performance. The A71 gets the Snapdragon 730 chipset, 25W fast charging, 4500mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel main camera at the back. There are rumours of a Galaxy M71 with comparable specifications to the A71.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to get three years of upgrades

Although the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 have inferior specifications, they make it up in other areas. Samsung announced a while ago that it will offer three years of platform upgrades to the Galaxy A series along with the S, Note and Z series devices. Hence, the Galaxy A51 and A71 are expected to get three more Android upgrades over their lifetime. The Galaxy A51 was recently reported receiving the September Security patch from Google.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 3:01 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71

5

32999

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Quad - 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P
Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

5

25250

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611 SoC
Quad - 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air set to launch soon in India under Rs 9,000
Best Sellers