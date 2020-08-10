comscore Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

The newly released Alt Z Life software update for Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 brings a host of new features and privacy improvements.

  • Updated: August 10, 2020 5:21 PM IST
Samsung is rolling out a new Alt Z Life software update for its Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 devices in India. The firmware brings a host of new features and privacy improvements to the smartphones. The newly released update doesn’t include the latest Android security patches. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to release in India on August 28, reveals Amazon listing

The Samsung Galaxy A51 latest update comes with software build version A515FXXU3BTGF, while the Galaxy A71 bumps the firmware version to A715FXXU2ATGK. As per the changelog, it brings a new Quick Switch mode. This feature will allow users to switch profiles between private and public mode on various apps such as Whatsapp, Gallery, Camera, and more. It also accompanies a secure folder to keep private content hidden. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 available for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon: Check offers and other details

The update also highlights a new feature called Content Suggestions. The changelog mentions that to store private images hidden from the public eye, and its AI will recommend content that users may want to store safely. It is worth noting that all processing will happen securely and exclusively in the device. The update further adds a Gallery Zoom feature to enhance the quality of photos. It even brings improvements to Useful Cards in the Messages app. Also Read - Samsung jumps back to 2nd spot behind Xiaomi in India

The OTA update for both the devices are rolling out in a staged manner. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, its availability can also be checked by going to the setting’s section of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A71 features

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A71 made its debut in December 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. The smartphone also has a quad rear-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A71 sports a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and videos.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 5:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 10, 2020 5:21 PM IST

Best Sellers