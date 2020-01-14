comscore Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 'Notify Me’ page goes live in India
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India launch imminent as 'Notify Me' page goes live

The page teases the front punch-hole display, quad cameras and long-lasting battery features for these smartphones. We already know official specifications of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 beforehand.

  Updated: January 14, 2020 2:33 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a51-a71-page

Samsung has put up a ‘Notify Me’ page for Galaxy A smartphone on its India website. The company is likely to launch Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones in the country very soon. The page teases the front punch-hole display, quad cameras and long-lasting battery features for these smartphones. We already know official specifications of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 beforehand because these were recently launched in Vietnam.

Both Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 pack a punch-hole (Infinity O) display as well as a quad rear camera setup. Recently, a report from 91mobiles had suggested the pricing for both the devices. It noted that the Samsung Galaxy A51 could come with a price tag of Rs 22,990 in India. This price will be either for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant or for the 6GB + 128GB model. In the global markets, Samsung also offers the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the handset. To recall, its predecessor Galaxy A50 was launched in India for Rs 19,990. The Samsung Galaxy A50s is also available, which is priced at Rs 22,999.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy A71, this phone might cost Rs 29,990 in India. The South Korean giant is expected to offer the handset in two variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. To recall, its predecessor Galaxy A70 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 28,990.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at a resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. The selfie camera cut out is at the center, just like on the Galaxy Note-series. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM options, and 64GB / 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Talking about photography, you get four cameras at the back in L-shape. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

On the software front, you get Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy A51 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos audio support. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Specifications, features

Moving on to the Galaxy A71, it comes with more powerful hardware. It flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display running at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It packs a Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM options and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

For shutterbugs, there is a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other three include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, you have a 32-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, it also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Features Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A51
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.7-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: January 14, 2020 2:27 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 14, 2020 2:33 PM IST

