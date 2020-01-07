Samsung recently launched new phones in Vietnam. The latest Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones are called Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The handsets pack a punch-hole (Infinity O) display as well as a quad rear camera setup. Both the devices will make their way to India, but there is no time frame for the same. A fresh report claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in the coming week. We also know what could be the price of both the units as India price details have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 price in India (leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy A51 could come with a price label of Rs 22,990 in India, as per 91Mobiles. This price will be either for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant or for the 6GB + 128GB model. In the global markets, Samsung is also offering the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage version of the handset. To recall, its predecessor Galaxy A50 was launched in India for Rs 19,990. The Samsung Galaxy A50s is also available, which is priced at Rs 22,999.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy A71, this phone might cost Rs 29,990 in India. The South Korean giant is expected to offer the handset in two variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. To recall, its predecessor Galaxy A70 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 28,990. Read on to know more about these Samsung Galaxy A-series phones.

Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at a resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. The selfie camera cut out is at the center, just like on the Galaxy Note-series. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM options, and 64GB / 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Talking about photography, you get four cameras at the back in L-shape. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

On the software front, you get Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy A51 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos audio support. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support.

Galaxy A71 specifications, features

Moving on to the Galaxy A71, it comes with more powerful hardware. It flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display running at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It packs a Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM options and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out of the box.

For shutterbugs, there is a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other three include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, you have a 32-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, it also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.