comscore Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 set to launch on January 29 in India
News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 set to launch on January 29 in India

News

India launches for both the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71comes almost a month after the Vietnam launch. previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will go on sale right after the launch.

  • Published: January 27, 2020 8:50 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launch

Samsung India has just confirmed that it is planning to launch its latest Galaxy A series devices on January 29. These devices will include the Samsung Galaxy A51, and the Samsung Galaxy A71. The company shared the launch date of the smartphone in a tweet on its official Samsung India handle. It also included a 10-second long video chip showcasing the rear camera setup on Galaxy A51. The video confirmed that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup with a dedicated dual-LED flash unit. All four camera sensors and the LED flash unit are arranged in the square camera setup.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launch date; details

The video teaser also clarified that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is set to launch in two days. Samsung also seems to me marketing the upcoming smartphones with the tagline “Awesome is for everyone”. Beyond this, it also added a link of the Samsung mini-site for notifications. The company did not share any information about the launch of the Galaxy A71. However, the URL of the Samsung “Notify Me” mini-website includes the part “samsunggalaxy-a5171_prelaunch_samsungaseries5171_product”. This likely indicated that Samsung will launch both the devices. Samsung may post a launch teaser for the Galaxy A71 right before the launch.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

As noted by GizmoChina, the India launch for both the devices comes almost a month after the Vietnam launch. previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will go on sale right after the launch. However, the Galaxy A71 will go on sale next month in February.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-orders will come with free Galaxy Buds+

Both the devices will likely feature the punch-hole display for the front camera. As per the report, the company is likely to launch the Galaxy A51 in two storage and RAM variants. The first with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and second with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. We already know the specifications of both the devices.

Features Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A51
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.7-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 8:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Daily News Wrap
News
Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29

Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available

News

Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

News

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

Most Popular

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Daily News Wrap

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29

Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Daily News Wrap

News

Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 Android 10 could be in the works
Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity leaks online

हिंदी समाचार

टॉप 12GB RAM वाले स्मार्टफोन जिन्हें आप जनवरी 2020 में खरीद सकते हैं: वनप्लस, सैमसंग, रियलमी समेत कई हैं ऑप्शन

सैमसंग Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन Exynos 9611 के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia साल के अंत तक लॉन्च कर सकती है फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile में Erangel 2.0 जल्द आएगा, Karakin मैप भी होगा रिलीज

चैनल बुके में 12 रुपये से महंगे चैनल नहीं होंगे शामिल, ट्राई ने दी राहत

News

Daily News Wrap
News
Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29
Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available

News

Kotak FASTag BookMyShow offer now available
Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 receives Bluetooth certification
Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half

News

Nokia 9.2 Pureview with Snapdragon 865 coming in first half