Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch on January 29

Samsung India has just confirmed that it is planning to launch its latest Galaxy A series devices on January 29. These devices will include the Samsung Galaxy A51, and the Samsung Galaxy A71. The company shared the launch date of the smartphone in a tweet on its official Samsung India handle. It also included a 10-second long video chip showcasing the rear camera setup on Galaxy A51. The video confirmed that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup with a dedicated dual-LED flash unit. All four camera sensors and the LED flash unit are arranged in the square camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 launch date; details

The video teaser also clarified that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is set to launch in two days. Samsung also seems to me marketing the upcoming smartphones with the tagline “Awesome is for everyone”. Beyond this, it also added a link of the Samsung mini-site for notifications. The company did not share any information about the launch of the Galaxy A71. However, the URL of the Samsung “Notify Me” mini-website includes the part “samsunggalaxy-a5171_prelaunch_samsungaseries5171_product”. This likely indicated that Samsung will launch both the devices. Samsung may post a launch teaser for the Galaxy A71 right before the launch.

As noted by GizmoChina, the India launch for both the devices comes almost a month after the Vietnam launch. previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A51 will go on sale right after the launch. However, the Galaxy A71 will go on sale next month in February.

Both the devices will likely feature the punch-hole display for the front camera. As per the report, the company is likely to launch the Galaxy A51 in two storage and RAM variants. The first with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and second with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. We already know the specifications of both the devices.

Features Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A51 Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Exynos 9611 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display 6.7-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh