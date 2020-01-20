comscore Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India under Rs 30,000: Report

The report claims that both the smartphones - Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 - will be priced under Rs 30,000 in the country.

  Published: January 20, 2020 4:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51

Image credit: SamMobile

Samsung has already put up a ‘Notify me‘ listing for the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones on its website in India. We are expecting the company to launch the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 very soon. However, a new report has emerged online, claiming that the South Korean company will launch the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 by the second week of February.

Additionally, in terms of pricing, the report by TheMobileIndian claims that both the smartphones – Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 – will be priced under Rs 30,000 in the country. Recently, a report from 91mobiles had suggested the pricing for both the devices. It noted that the Samsung Galaxy A51 could come with a price tag of Rs 22,990 in India. This price will be either for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant or for the 6GB + 128GB model. In the global markets, Samsung is also offering the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage version of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A71

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy A71, the previous report had claimed that the base model of the phone might cost Rs 29,990 in India. The South Korean giant is expected to offer the handset in two variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. To recall, its predecessor Galaxy A70 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 28,990.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Samsung has put up a ‘Notify Me’ page for Galaxy A smartphone on its India website. The page teases the front punch-hole display, quad cameras and long-lasting battery features for these smartphones. We already know official specifications of the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 beforehand because these were recently launched in Vietnam.

Features Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A51
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.7-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5P Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 4:20 PM IST

