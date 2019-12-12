As expected, Samsung has unveiled the first two of its Galaxy A 2020 smartphones in Vietnam. These include the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The company plans to expand the A-series further, and more devices will be unveiled over the next few months. The highlight of the new smartphones is the punch-hole (Infinity O) display, quad cameras and more. Here is all you need to know about the new Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 price

The Galaxy A51 will be available for VND 7,990,990 (approximately Rs 25,000) in Vietnam. Pre-orders for the same start on December 16, and it will go on sale starting December 27. The smartphone will make its way to the Indian shores, eventually, but there is no time frame for the same. Meanwhile, price and availability details of the Galaxy A71 are scarce at the moment (via AndroidHeadlines).

Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at a resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. The selfie camera cut out is at the center, just like on the Galaxy Note-series. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM options, and 64GB / 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

#AWESOME is for everyone! Introducing all new #GalaxyA series with an awesome screen, an awesome camera, and a long lasting battery life. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/wAIzMltMUy — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) December 12, 2019

Talking about photography, you get four cameras at the back in L-shape. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

On the software front, you get Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy A51 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos audio support. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support.

Galaxy A71 specifications, features

Moving on to the Galaxy A71, it comes with a more powerful hardware. It flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display running at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM options and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out of the box.

For shutterbugs, there is a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The other three include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, you have a 32-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, it also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.