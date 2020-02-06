Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A8 (2018) devices. The latest update brings in the February 2020 Android security patch to the smartphones. The update does not bring any new features to the devices. The Samsung Galaxy A51 update is rolling out in the Russian region. Whereas, the Galaxy A8 (2018) update is rolling out in countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. The new update is currently available in select markets only. Therefore, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 latest update comes with software build version A515FXXU2ATA8 based on Android 10 OS and is about 2.3GB in firmware size, SamMobile reports. While the Galaxy A8 (2018) update comes with software version A530FXXSACTB2, and its firmware size is about 3.3 GB. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with February 2020 security patch.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A8 (2018) devices gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System > System > System updates > Download and install.

The latest February 2020 security patch update primarily fixes several high and critical security issues in the devices, as per Google’s Android bulletin website. This flaw could have allowed a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung‘s patch notes itself includes 30 other improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features, specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 made its debut last week in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage options. The smartphone also has a quad rear-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A51 sports a 32-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and videos.

