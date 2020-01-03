comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 update brings December security patch | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy A51 gets first software update with December 2019 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets first software update with December 2019 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A51 has started receiving the December 2019 Android security patch, which fixes a critical security vulnerability.

  Published: January 3, 2020 4:21 PM IST
Samsung has started pushing an update to the Galaxy A51 devices with the December 2019 security patch. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A51 devices in the United Kingdom, Russia, and Vietnam region.

According to SamMobile, the latest Galaxy A51 update carries the software version number A515FXXU1ASL6, which brings usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch. The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Additionally, one can head over to the device Settings -> Software Update menu to manually check for the update.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Samsung has not released the changelog for the Galaxy A51 update, although, it may have some improvements for device stability. The latest December 2019 security patch, further, fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The Galaxy A51 is available in five color options to choose from including, Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 OS and features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 5-MP dedicated macro and depth sensor camera. On the front, the device has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

  Published Date: January 3, 2020 4:21 PM IST

