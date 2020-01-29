Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy A51 smartphone in India today. The South Korean giant recently confirmed its plan of launching the Galaxy A51 in India via its social media account. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was first launched in Vietnam in January 2020. It was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is also soon expected to make it to India.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at VND 7,990,990 in Vietnam, which is approximately Rs 24,000 in India. At the moment, the India price and availability details of the new Samsung smartphone is unknown. But, recently it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India will start from Rs 22,990. This phone is the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A50s in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at a resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. The selfie camera cut out is at the center, just like on the Galaxy Note-series. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM options, and 64GB / 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Talking about photography, you get four cameras at the back in L-shape. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

On the software front, you get Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy A51 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos audio support. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support.

Features Samsung Galaxy A51 Price – Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh