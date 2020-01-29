comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price and more
News

Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price and more

News

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was first launched in Vietnam in January 2020. It was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is also soon expected to make it to India.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 9:17 AM IST
samsung galaxy a51 launch

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy A51 smartphone in India today. The South Korean giant recently confirmed its plan of launching the Galaxy A51 in India via its social media account. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was first launched in Vietnam in January 2020. It was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is also soon expected to make it to India.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at VND 7,990,990 in Vietnam, which is approximately Rs 24,000 in India. At the moment, the India price and availability details of the new Samsung smartphone is unknown. But, recently it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India will start from Rs 22,990. This phone is the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A50s in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at a resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. The selfie camera cut out is at the center, just like on the Galaxy Note-series. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM options, and 64GB / 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak; shows clamshell design in black and purple colors

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak; shows clamshell design in black and purple colors

Talking about photography, you get four cameras at the back in L-shape. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

On the software front, you get Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy A51 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos audio support. To keep things ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support.

Features Samsung Galaxy A51
Price
Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 9:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
News
BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; prepares for Realme C3 launch

News

Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; prepares for Realme C3 launch

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

News

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

Wearables

NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

News

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak ahead of launch

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; prepares for Realme C3 launch

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak ahead of launch
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed
Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कीमत और स्पेेसिफिकेशंस

3 बैक कैमरे वाले और 5,000mAh बैटरी वाले Infinix Hot 8 को दोपहर 12 बजे 6,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

Samsung Galaxy A41 में होगी इतनी बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

फरवरी 2020 में Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi और Poco के ये स्मार्टफोन होंगे लॉन्च

Oppo की स्मार्टवॉच में होगी Apple Watch जैसे ECG मॉनिटरिंग फीचर

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 India launch set for today: Expected features, price
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip official renders leak ahead of launch
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; prepares for Realme C3 launch

News

Realme sold 10.2 million C Series devices; prepares for Realme C3 launch
Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

News

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched