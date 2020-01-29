comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date and more
News

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date and more

News

Samsung will be shipping the new Galaxy A51 with Android 10 out of the box. The new Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a price label of Rs 23,999.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 4:19 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 4

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A50 device, which was launched back in the year 2019. Samsung will be shipping the new Galaxy A51 with Android 10 out of the box. The device will go on sale starting January 31 and it will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The new Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a price label of Rs 23,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Related Stories


It will be available for purchase in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colors. Customers can get up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon pay. As for the features, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a big 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel operates at full HD+ (2040×1080 pixels) resolution. The latest phone from Samsung doesn’t offer a waterdrop-style notch and instead, you get a punch-hole display design. The Galaxy A51 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

In terms of photography, the handset features a total of four cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The camera setup also offers supports slow-motion videos at 240fps.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now: Check full details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now: Check full details

The Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The company has also added a USB Type-C port. As mentioned above, the A51 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy A51 draws its power from a 10nm Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC. paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. For security, the smartphone offers support for face unlock feature. It sports an optical in-display fingerprint scanner too. The device supports Samsung Pay as well as Knox Security.

Features Samsung Galaxy A51
Price
Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report
News
Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report
Apple delays launch of online store in India

News

Apple delays launch of online store in India

OnePlus to open 100 experience centers in 50 cities

News

OnePlus to open 100 experience centers in 50 cities

PUBG Mobile: Here are the 10 best guns to use

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are the 10 best guns to use

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

Apple delays launch of online store in India

OnePlus to open 100 experience centers in 50 cities

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get new update

News

Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get new update
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now
Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) gets software update

News

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) gets software update

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 120Hz display, Flipkart के जरिए बेचा जाएगा

Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा

सैमसंग ने Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को भारत में 23,999 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro ईयरफोन कल से फ्लिपकार्ट पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Apple HomePod भारत में 19,990 रुपये की कीमत लॉन्च हुआ

News

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report
News
Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report
Apple delays launch of online store in India

News

Apple delays launch of online store in India
OnePlus to open 100 experience centers in 50 cities

News

OnePlus to open 100 experience centers in 50 cities
Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6

News

Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6