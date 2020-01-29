Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A50 device, which was launched back in the year 2019. Samsung will be shipping the new Galaxy A51 with Android 10 out of the box. The device will go on sale starting January 31 and it will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The new Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a price label of Rs 23,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

It will be available for purchase in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colors. Customers can get up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon pay. As for the features, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a big 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel operates at full HD+ (2040×1080 pixels) resolution. The latest phone from Samsung doesn’t offer a waterdrop-style notch and instead, you get a punch-hole display design. The Galaxy A51 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of photography, the handset features a total of four cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The camera setup also offers supports slow-motion videos at 240fps.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The company has also added a USB Type-C port. As mentioned above, the A51 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy A51 draws its power from a 10nm Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC. paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. For security, the smartphone offers support for face unlock feature. It sports an optical in-display fingerprint scanner too. The device supports Samsung Pay as well as Knox Security.

