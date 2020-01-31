The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available for purchase across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. Samsung just recently launched its latest Galaxy A-series phone in India. The device first made its debut in Vietnam. The top features of the Galaxy A51 are a quad rear camera setup, a big AMOLED display, and a beefy battery with fast charging support and more. The latest Samsung smartphone also ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Read on to know more about Galaxy A51′s price in India, offers, and specifications.

Galaxy A51 price in India, sale offers, features

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced at Rs 23,999 in India, and for the same price you will get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company’s revealed the price of the 8GB RAM model of the Galaxy A51. As for the launch offers, you can get a 5 percent cashback if you purchase the new Samsung phone via Amazon Pay. Additionally, the company is also giving a one-time free screen replacement.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

As for the features, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a big 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel operates at full HD+ (2040×1080 pixels) resolution. The latest phone from Samsung doesn’t offer a waterdrop-style notch and instead, you get a punch-hole display design. The Galaxy A51 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of photography, the handset features a total of four cameras at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The camera setup also offers supports slow-motion videos at 240fps.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The company has also added a USB Type-C port. As mentioned above, the A51 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy A51 draws its power from a 10nm Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC. paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. For security, the smartphone offers support for face unlock feature. It sports an optical in-display fingerprint scanner too. The device supports Samsung Pay as well as Knox Security.

Features Samsung Galaxy A51 Price 23999 Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display AMOLED-6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh