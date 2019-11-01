Samsung Galaxy A51 production begins in India: Report

A few weeks ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy A50s smartphone in India. Now, the company is said to be working on Samsung Galaxy A51. A new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy A51 production has already started in the country. It is being produced at the brand’s manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, UP. The successor to the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s will reportedly be launched in the first quarter of 2020.

Besides, a Samsung device with model number SM-A515 was recently spotted on Geekbench, which is believed to be the Galaxy A51. The listing further reveals that the Galaxy A51 scored 323 in the single-core test, and 1,185 in the multi-core test. These scores are identical to the smartphone’s predecessors. It is said to feature an Exynos 9611 SoC under the hood. The chipset is based on a 10nm FinFET process. Interestingly, this is the same chipset powering the recently launched Galaxy A50s.

The listing also reveals that the device will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. If rumors are to be believed, Samsung will launch this handset in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB + 128GB. As for the cameras, there could be three cameras at the back of the phone. The company could include a 64-megapixel on the rear side, similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. To recall, the Galaxy A50s comes with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The new Samsung phone could also pack a wide-angle lens and a depth sensor on the rear side. However, 91Mobiles claims that the phone will sport quad rear camera setup, including a 32-megapixel main camera. Samsung’s Galaxy A51 is expected to arrive in three colors – silver, black, and blue. The Galaxy A50 can be purchased for Rs 16,999, whereas the Galaxy A50s is currently available for Rs 20,999 via Flipkart. Apart from the Galaxy A51, the company is likely to launch a few more Galaxy A-series phones next year.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Price 16990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh