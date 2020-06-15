comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch in the form of One UI update

The Samsung Galaxy A51 latest update fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device.

  Published: June 15, 2020 5:56 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 5

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched Galaxy A51 smartphone. The new software update for the device brings the latest month June 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and overall system stability improvements to the phone. The update is reportedly rolling out to the devices in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched in new Haze Purple color

The Galaxy A51 update bumps up the software build version number to A515FXXU3BTF4, and its firmware size is about 4.99 GB based on the latest Android 10-OS with OneUI 2.0 software. The update does not bring any new features, GetDroidTips reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with June 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A10s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out now

The Samsung Galaxy A51 OTA update is rolling out in a phase-wise manner. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s to go official in India on June 17: Specifications, expected price and more

The June 2020 security update fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of these exploits could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements and gain access to additional device permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components. Moreover, Samsung reveals that the June 2020 security patch should address 29 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features, specifications

The Galaxy A51 flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. At the front, it has an 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A51 has an Exynos 9611 SoC and a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port charging.

  Published Date: June 15, 2020 5:56 PM IST

