Samsung Galaxy A51 might become the first smartphone in Galaxy A-series to feature a punch hole display. The Galaxy A51 is not expected to launch before next year but it has already appeared in the form of render. The render of the device hints at Galaxy A51 coming with a design similar to that of Galaxy Note 10. It is tipped to feature a top-center positioned punch-hole camera design. The smartphone is likely to measure 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9mm in dimensions and sport a 6.5-inch display.

The renders posted by PriceBaba in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks shows the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The back panel of the device shows a quad camera system. Because of the new camera setup, the thickness of the device increases to 8.5mm. The smartphone features a rectangular camera housing with four camera sensors. There is also an LED flash at the top left corner of this camera setup. The back panel is said to be made using glass and not plastic or polycarbonate.

The smartphone comes equipped with a volume rocker and power button on the right edge. There is an ejectable SIM card tray on the left side while the bottom is home to USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an external speaker. The Galaxy A51 is shaping up to be the most premium smartphones in the Galaxy A-series. It seems to be equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. There will also be a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

For the rear camera setup, the main camera is expected to be a 48-megapixel shooter. It is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery and run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has stopped by Geekbench and has also been spotted on WiFi Alliance. It is expected to feature 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Likely to be powered by Exynos 9611 mobile chipset, the smartphone is expected to come in black, blue and silver color.