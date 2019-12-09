South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its new Galaxy A series of smartphones. As part of the launch, it is all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in the market on December 12, 2019. The Galaxy A51 smartphone will be the successor to the current Galaxy A50 smartphone. The company has not shared anything regarding the device before the launch. However, days before the expected launch, suspected official press renders of the device have leaked online. These renders come after previously leaked CAD renders and FCC certification images.

Samsung Galaxy A51 design details

These leaked press renders present a much comprehensive look at the Samsung Galaxy A51 design and finish. Taking a look at the back of the device, we see a camera setup similar to the rumored Samsung Galaxy S11 series. We get a square rear camera island with a quad-camera setup positioned in L shape. In addition, the smartphone also likely comes with a dual-tone LED flash unit. It seems like the smartphone maker will introduce this rear camera design on all its 2020 devices. According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is likely to be the most affordable Samsung smartphone to feature four cameras.

As per the report, the device will come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In addition, it will also feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel macro sensor. Samsung is likely to highlight the macro camera while marketing the device. The renders also showcase the familiar glass finish with 3D finish with a new pastel shade pattern.

Samsung Galaxy A51 will likely be available in multiple colors at launch including Prism Crush White, Black, Pink, and Blue. As noted previously, the smartphone will feature Exynos 9611 with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a 6.5-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and Super AMOLED panel. Talking about the design, the smartphone will also feature a punch-hole display with a 32-megapixel sensor.