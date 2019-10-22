comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked: Expected launch date, prices, features
Samsung Galaxy A51 running Android 10 spotted online: Features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 will be the successor to this year’s Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s. It is likely to launch sometime early next year.

  • Published: October 22, 2019 12:26 PM IST
Just last month, Samsung launched a refreshed variant of its Galaxy A50. Called Samsung Galaxy A50s, it came with incremental updates over its predecessor. Now, it seems the South Korean company is working on yet another successor. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has allegedly been spotted online ahead of an official launch.

A Samsung device with model number SM-A515 is listed on Geekbench, and is believed to be the Galaxy A51. While there’s no official word yet, these next-generation Galaxy A smartphones are likely to launch sometime early next year, MSP reports.

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Samsung device will feature an Exynos 9611 SoC under the hood. Interestingly, this is the same chipset powering the recently launched Galaxy A50s. The listing also reveals features like 4GB of RAM, and it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. As per previous reports, the smartphone will also feature up to 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review: One of the best mid-range Samsung phones yet

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review: One of the best mid-range Samsung phones yet

The listing further reveals that the Galaxy A51 scored 323 in single-core test, and 1,185 in multi-core test. These scores are identical to the smartphone’s predecessors. On paper it seems like the upcoming smartphone won’t bring in major performance improvements. But it is likely to come with upgrades in other departments.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50
Price 16999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage
Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: October 22, 2019 12:26 PM IST

