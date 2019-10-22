Just last month, Samsung launched a refreshed variant of its Galaxy A50. Called Samsung Galaxy A50s, it came with incremental updates over its predecessor. Now, it seems the South Korean company is working on yet another successor. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has allegedly been spotted online ahead of an official launch.

A Samsung device with model number SM-A515 is listed on Geekbench, and is believed to be the Galaxy A51. While there’s no official word yet, these next-generation Galaxy A smartphones are likely to launch sometime early next year, MSP reports.

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Samsung device will feature an Exynos 9611 SoC under the hood. Interestingly, this is the same chipset powering the recently launched Galaxy A50s. The listing also reveals features like 4GB of RAM, and it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. As per previous reports, the smartphone will also feature up to 128GB of storage.

The listing further reveals that the Galaxy A51 scored 323 in single-core test, and 1,185 in multi-core test. These scores are identical to the smartphone’s predecessors. On paper it seems like the upcoming smartphone won’t bring in major performance improvements. But it is likely to come with upgrades in other departments.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Price 16999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

