Samsung Galaxy A51 users are getting the new One UI 2.5 version via a new update this week. The mid-range phone is the latest Samsung product to get the version in the past few weeks. According to this report, the update is hitting users in Russia for now. And will most likely come to other countries in the coming weeks. The new firmware update also comes bundled with the October 2020 security patch for the device. Galaxy A51 is the latest Samsung phone after Galaxy Note 9 to get the latest One UI software version. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 receives price cut in offline stores

With this update, you get enhanced Samsung keyboard features, new modes added to the camera app. And you also get support for Samsung’s wireless DeX feature. The update is rolling out over the air (OTA), so its better for users to keep an eye for any new update for the device. Going by Samsung’s timeline we expect Galaxy A51 users in India to get it by next week. Also Read - Samsung unveils ‘Reward Yourself' program and interactive e-catalogue for safe shopping in India

The phone had recently got a price cut in the country. Now you can get the Galaxy A51 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 23,999. While the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 25,999. The revised prices are live on the Samsung India website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Infinity-O display notch. Galaxy A51 features FHD+ resolution along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Beyond this, the device runs on Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC. The device comes with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 out of the box. We also get a 4,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging support.

The company has also added a quad-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel primary camera. In addition, we also get a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Samsung has also added a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

