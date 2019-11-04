comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature a 48-megapixel main camera
Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature a 48-megapixel main camera and 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 will debut as the successor to Galaxy A50 during the first quarter of next year.

  Published: November 4, 2019 8:46 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s 5

Samsung is set to launch Galaxy A51 as the next smartphone in its Galaxy A-series. The smartphone was recently spotted running Android 10 and Samsung has reportedly begun production in India. Now, more details of the device have emerged revealing key specifications. It now seems the Galaxy A51 will only be an incremental update over the Galaxy A50s. The successor to Galaxy A50 is said to be coming soon but actual launch date is not known yet.

The Galaxy A51, according to DroidShout, will come equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It is said to feature a 48-megapixel main camera on the back and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For selfies, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It will run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. The hardware does not sound like a huge upgrade over the Galaxy A50s and we might be looking at an incremental update cycle.

Samsung has revitalized its smartphone business with the help of demand for revamped Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A50, in particular, has emerged as one of the popular device in the market. We still don’t know the exact processor being used on this particular device. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s use Exynos 9610 and Exynos 9611 SoC respectively. We might see a major upgrade in this department if Samsung plans to give performance boost to the smartphone.

9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones may launch next: Here is all you need to know

The leaks so far claim that Galaxy A51 production has already started at Samsung’s facility in Greater Noida, UP. The leaked images show that it will feature a USB Type-C port for charging. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack and a dedicated slot for microSD card. At the front, we are looking at a waterdrop notch and there won’t be much changes on the design front. The back is expected to feature a quad camera setup. The smartphone has appeared with Exynos 9611 on Geekbench and is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

  Published Date: November 4, 2019 8:46 PM IST

