Samsung brought its center-aligned Infinity-O punch-hole display to the mid-range segment with the Samsung Galaxy A51, the latest device in the Galaxy A series. The phone offers a few key features like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 6GB RAM, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. With these specifications and features, the phone has a launch price of Rs 23,999. The Samsung Galaxy A51 will go up against phones like the Redmi K20 Pro and the Realme X2.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X2: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A51 launched at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB variant. The device will be available in four colors. These are Prism Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink. On the other hand, the budget flagship Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM variant costs just Rs 1,000 more (Rs 24,999). The K20 Pro is available in three colors – Flaming Red, Glacier Blue and Carbon Black. There is also a higher-priced variant of the Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that costs Rs 27,999.

Meanwhile, the mid-range Realme X2 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There are also cheaper variant of the Realme X2 that are priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The Realme X2 is available in Pearl White, Pearl Green and Pearl Blue color variants.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a new quad-camera setup on the back. It takes the rectangular camera module from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The module includes a 48-megapixel f/2.0 main lens along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel lenses. The first of the two lenses is an f/2.4 dedicated macro camera. The other is an f/2.2 depth sensor. There is no dedicated telephoto lens. The camera can also record 4K video at up to 30fps and 1080 video at 30, 60 and 120fps. Further, there is a 32-megapixel single front camera in the punch-hole notch of the Samsung Galaxy A51, which can record 1080p at 30fps.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera layout. The main lens here is also a 48-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The camera here can record 4K at both 30 and 60fps. Further you can record 1080p footage at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion footage at up to 960fps. There is a 20-megapixel f/2.2 pop-up front camera that can record 1080p at 30fps.

The Realme X2 features a quad camera setup like the Galaxy A51. The main lens here is a 64-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a two 2-megapixel f/2.4 lenses. These are for macro mode and depth-sensing respectively. The Realme X2 can record 4K up to 30fps. It can record 1080p at up to 120fps and 720p slow motion at up to 960fps. There is a 32-megapixel f/2.0 front camera that can record 1080p video at 30fps.

Specifications

The Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch 1080×2400 pixels resolution screen. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and is currently launched in one variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. There is also support for NFC and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch 1080×2340 pixels screen. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are two variants of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The phone has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. However, the phone does not support NFC in India.

The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch 1080×2340 pixels screen. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Realme X2 is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128gb storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. The phone features a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and can charge 67 percent in 30 minutes. There is an under-display optical fingerprint scanner and NFC support.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available for purchase on online as well as offline platforms starting January 31. The device will be available on Samsung’s website as well. Meanwhile, the Redmi K20 Pro is available for purchase on Amazon India as well as Xiaomi’s Mi.com store. The Realme X2 is available on Flipkart and Realme’s own website.

