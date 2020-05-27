comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs 27,999
Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs 27,999

The company initially launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in January. Now, let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM here.

  Published: May 27, 2020 6:00 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51

Smartphone giant Samsung has just launched a new variant of its mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 in India. The company shared the specifications, pricing, and availability details regarding the variant as part of the announcement. This new variant will sport similar specifications as observed in past Galaxy A51 devices. The only change that users will notice is the 8GB RAM instead of 6GB RAM. It is worth noting that the company initially launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in January. During the launch, the company announced the 8GB RAM variant but did not reveal the pricing or availability. Let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy A51 here. Also Read - Samsung launches 5G Exynos 880 processor for mid-range phones

Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched; details

As per the announcement, the company has priced the 8GB variant of the Galaxy A51 for Rs 27,999. For some context, the 6GB variant of the smartphone sells for Rs 25,250. It will go on sale on offline stores, different e-commerce platforms, and Samsung.com. The storage of the new variant will remain unchanged with 128GB capacity. Beyond this, the device also features a dedicated microSD card slot. Taking a look at the features, the device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Infinity-O display notch. Galaxy A51 features FHD+ resolution along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Beyond this, the device runs on Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch by the first week of June in India under Rs 15,000: Report

The company has also added a quad-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel primary camera. In addition, we also get a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Samsung has also added a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. We also get a 4,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging support. Last but not least, the device also comes with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 out of the box. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

Features Samsung Galaxy A51
Price 25250
Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display AMOLED-6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: May 27, 2020 6:00 PM IST

