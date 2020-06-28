Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Snapdragon 765G variant spotted

Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G smartphones earlier this year. Both phones are similar and feature the Exynos 980 chipset. Last week, Samsung unveiled a new version of the Galaxy A71 5G powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset instead of the Exynos 980. Now, rumors say the Snapdragon 765G version of the Galaxy A51s 5G will also be released soon in the coming weeks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

It seems that the variant of the Galaxy A51s 5G with the Snapdragon 765G chip will arrive in the United States first. According to the source, the device will be part of the Verizon US-bound carrier, and it has now been listed under the model number SM-A516V, on the Geekbench benchmark platform.

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC goes through Geekbench

The SM-A516V model of the Galaxy A51s that appeared in Geekbench is listed on the platform with the hardware platform called Qualcomm's "lito". Although it is not explicitly mentioned, it is a Snapdragon 765G chipset. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The phone, likely the Galaxy A51s, is also listed with the standard Android 10 operating system under the One UI custom skin.

At the Geekbench results, the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G scored 622 in single-core performance tests and 1,928 points in multi-core performance tests. The SM-A516V model also appeared in the database of the Wi-Fi Alliance certification platform. Thanks to this, it was revealed that it is compatible with Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4Ghz / 5Ghz). In addition, it will have NFC support, since it has obtained its corresponding certification for this.

The Galaxy A71 5G is offered in the United States for $599. Although the price looks high, it is the cheapest 5G phone in the North American country. Considering the above, the Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G should come with a more affordable price tag. The SD765G version of the Galaxy A51 5G is expected to have the same specs as its Exynos variant.