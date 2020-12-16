Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed

Earlier this week we reported about Samsung working on Galaxy A52 5G edition. The latest Geekbench listing reveals that the company is also working on the 4G version of the Galaxy A52, which is expected to go official much sooner than expected. Rumours suggest that this smartphone series could launch in the first half of January. Also Read - Galaxy S21 5G press photo reveals same Samsung design, again

In the past few weeks, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone. The Galaxy A52 4G has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with some of the key specifications.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will come with model number SM-A525F and will be powered by the 'atoll' processor, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 720G.

Samsung Galaxy A52 details revealed

The Geekbench benchmark listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will come packed with 8GB of RAM. There’s no information on the storage front as of yet. While the listing only reveals one variant, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer could launch more models with even more RAM and storage. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub.

In the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G has appeared with a single-core score of 554 and multi-core score of 1,689. The score is quite higher than the Galaxy A52 5G’s single-core and multi-core scores of 298 and 1,001, respectively.

As far as the rumours are concerned, the Galaxy A52 4G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G while the 5G variant is expected to come packed with Snapdragon 750 processor. On the software front, the phone could be run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Last week, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was spotted on the HTML5Test site, which revealed that the phone will run on Google’s Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

Earlier in December, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G were leaked on the internet. The renders revealed that the phone will come packed with a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with slim bezels all around and a quad rear camera setup. The camera specifications are yet to be revealed.

As per the rumours, the Galaxy A52 5G could be priced at $499, which roughly translates to Rs 36,800. While most of the key details are out, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt until Samsung officially confirms them.