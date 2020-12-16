comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, some key specs revealed
News

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, some key specs revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G is expected to go official much sooner than expected. Rumours suggest that the smartphone could launch in the first half of January.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Image: Voice/OnLeaks

Earlier this week we reported about Samsung working on Galaxy A52 5G edition. The latest Geekbench listing reveals that the company is also working on the 4G version of the Galaxy A52, which is expected to go official much sooner than expected. Rumours suggest that this smartphone series could launch in the first half of January. Also Read - Galaxy S21 5G press photo reveals same Samsung design, again

In the past few weeks, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone. The Galaxy A52 4G has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with some of the key specifications. Also Read - Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will come with model number SM-A525F and will be powered by the ‘atoll’ processor, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 720G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again: Expected launch date, price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 details revealed

The Geekbench benchmark listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will come packed with 8GB of RAM. There’s no information on the storage front as of yet. While the listing only reveals one variant, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer could launch more models with even more RAM and storage. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by GalaxyClub.

In the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G has appeared with a single-core score of 554 and multi-core score of 1,689. The score is quite higher than the Galaxy A52 5G’s single-core and multi-core scores of 298 and 1,001, respectively.

As far as the rumours are concerned, the Galaxy A52 4G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G while the 5G variant is expected to come packed with Snapdragon 750 processor. On the software front, the phone could be run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Last week, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was spotted on the HTML5Test site, which revealed that the phone will run on Google’s Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

Earlier in December, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G were leaked on the internet. The renders revealed that the phone will come packed with a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with slim bezels all around and a quad rear camera setup. The camera specifications are yet to be revealed.

As per the rumours, the Galaxy A52 5G could be priced at $499, which roughly translates to Rs 36,800. While most of the key details are out, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt until Samsung officially confirms them.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2020 1:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile is the top grossing mobile game of 2020: Sensor Tower | BGR India
Gaming
PUBG Mobile is the top grossing mobile game of 2020: Sensor Tower | BGR India
Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved

News

Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

News

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

News

Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed

PUBG Mobile is the top grossing mobile game of 2020: Sensor Tower | BGR India

Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed
Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

News

Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21
Galaxy S21 5G press photo shows same old Samsung design

News

Galaxy S21 5G press photo shows same old Samsung design
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के मंहगे स्मार्टफोन्स बिना खरीदे भी कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल, कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया रेंटल प्रोग्राम

Facebook ने TikTok की तरह Collab म्यूजिक ऐप किया लॉन्च, क्रिएट कर सकेंगे शॉर्ट वीडियो

PUBG Mobile India launch: फर्जी डाउनलोड लिंक्स से रहें सावधान, हो सकता है वायरस अटैक

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम

Farmer Protest : Reliance Jio का Airtel और Vi (Vodafone Idea) पर बड़ा आरोप

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed
PUBG Mobile is the top grossing mobile game of 2020: Sensor Tower | BGR India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the top grossing mobile game of 2020: Sensor Tower | BGR India
Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved

News

Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved
Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price
Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

News

Spotify Premium Mini plans launched: See what they offer

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers