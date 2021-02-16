Samsung Galaxy A52 5G image renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been leaked in new image renders, which reveal several details including four rear cameras and new colour variants. The Galaxy A52 will succeed the Galaxy A51, which is among the best-selling smartphones globally for the company. Also Read - Carl Pei's Nothing acquires Essential smartphone brand

SamMobile previously revealed that Samsung is planning to introduce a higher 120Hz refresh rate screen on its mid-range Galaxy A51 smartphone. Both 5G and 5G models will be available, depending on the market, though it is speculated that India will get both variants. We take a look at what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy A52: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 new leaks strongly hint at 90Hz display

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52 4G price (Expected)

Do note that the Galaxy A52 4G, as well as 5G models, will be launched. The latest leak comes from Winfuture, which reported that the Galaxy A52 pricing will start at 349 euros, which is around Rs 30,700 on conversion, in the European market. The 5G model is expected to be priced starting at 429 euros, which is around Rs 37,800 on conversion. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 teaser video suggest India launch imminent

According to a previous leak, the starting price of the Galaxy A52 5G variant could be $475 (around Rs 34,500), while the 4G variant could start at a price of $473 (around Rs 34,000), respectively.

The colour variants expected for the Galaxy A52 are black, white, blue and lavender. Depending on the market, it will be available in 6GB RAM+128GB storage as well as 8GB RAM+256GB storage models. The internal storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52 4G will be identical except for the processor

Both the 4G and 5G models of Samsung Galaxy A52 will be similar, except for the processor, the report added. The Galaxy A52 4G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.3Ghz. Meanwhile, the 5G model will pack the Snapdragon 750G processor, which has an integrated 5G modem.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to feature a 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy A52 will sport a 6.5 inches display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The 5G model could come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, while it will be limited to 90Hz on the 4G model, according to a SamMobile report.

Three rear camera sensors will be stacked vertically in a new design, while another camera sensor and LED flash unit will be placed (also vertically) on the right side on the three sensors. The quad rear camera setup will include a 64-megapixels main lens, and there will an 8-megapixel camera as well for ultra-wide-angle. Another 5-megapixel camera and 2-megapixels one will also be there, though the functionalities of the two lenses is unclear at this point.

Samsung Galaxy A52 processor and battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and 4G models will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with fast charging technology via a USB Type-C port, though wireless charging will not be supported. It is expected that the smartphone could come with up to 25W fast charging.

This is will be a dual SIM smartphone with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5 and NFC. It will run the company’s One UI, which will be based on Android 11. Further, the smartphones will be IP67 certified for water and dust proofing.