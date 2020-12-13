comscore Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again: Expected launch date, price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has once again shown up on a browser benchmark, hinting at an imminent launch. Here are all details.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 across several markets, and despite going through a dramatic year, it sold in high numbers. In fact, it sold the most after the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE despite most of the world going in lockdown. Samsung later launched a 5G variant of the same phone with a Snapdragon chip and it got our attention as well. Now, it seems that Samsung is readying the next year’s model already. Also Read - Samsung prepares to shift mobile display factory from China to India

Ever since a few weeks, there have been a few leaks related to the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. After the CAD renders revealed a rather unadventurous design, the Galaxy A52 5G is now visiting the benchmarks a lot. Recently, it underwent a HTML5test and revealed the phone will come with Android 11 on board. None of the other specifications have been revealed yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 fresh details revealed in new leak

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G speculations and leaks

The Galaxy A51 that currently sells in India is essentially an improved version of the older Galaxy A50s, which itself was an improved version of the older Galaxy A50. hence, it remains to be seen whether Samsung releases the 5G variant of the A52 in India, in which case we could see another mild refresh from Samsung this year. After all, Samsung doesn’t launch many of its Snapdragon-powered smartphones in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch, price and pre-booking details out

As for the Galaxy A52 5G, Steve from OnLeaks already leaked the CAD renders of the device that shows an unchanged design. The new model retains the same Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The bezels are fairly narrow and it is believed to feature an AMOLED display. The rear of the phone also appears to be similar, except for a slightly grown-up camera hump. The hump design is more in line with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and newer models.

A Geekbench visit revealed the phone will come with 6GB RAM and get 128GB onboard storage. The device was also spotted on an unnamed octa-core chip with a processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Many speculate this could be the Snapdragon 750G chip which we recently saw on the Moto G 5G that launched in India a few weeks ago. The main camera is expected to get a new 64-megapixel sensor while the other three cameras could remain the same.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung brings the 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 to India, given that the category between Rs 20,000- Rs 30,000 is seeing a lot of new 5G phones. The OnePlus Nord has been around for a while as the best all-rounder devices relying on the Snapdragon 765G chip. The Vivo V20 Pro has similar specifications with an even better camera. The Moto G 5G is the most affordable one right now, retailing at a price of Rs 20,999.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2020 2:45 PM IST

