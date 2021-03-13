Samsung is all geared up to host yet another Galaxy Unpacked event of this year and launch the new Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. Prior to the official launch, the smartphones’ prices in India have been leaked, giving us an inkling of how much they will cost us. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 could bring 5G connectivity and 6000mAh battery, suggests leak

It is suggested that the new Galaxy A smartphones are expected to fall in the mid-range price category. Here’s a look at the new information we have. Also Read - More foldable phones coming in 2021, Oppo could be next to join the bandwagon

Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 price in India

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants. The 6GB of RAM/128GB of storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 26,499, while the 8GB/128GB model could be priced at Rs 27,999. Also Read - Galaxy M62 5G will help Samsung make 5G more accessible: It's likely a rebadged version of Galaxy A52

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is also likely to get two RAM/Storage configurations. The 8GB/128GB is most likely to come with a price tag of Rs 34,999. The 8GB/256GB version could retail at Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 expected features, specs

While we lack concrete information, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 are expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants globally. However, we don’t know whether or not both variants will arrive in India.

Starting with the Galaxy A52, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. While the 4G variant is expected to get a 90Hz refresh rate, the 5G one could get a higher 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a difference in chips too; the 4G model could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G model might get a Snapdragon 750G chip.

Both the variants are likely to come with a 64-megapixel quad-rear camera setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP67 water resistance, a 4,500mAh battery, and run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A72, it could come with a bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could get the same processor as the Galaxy A52. The camera department is also expected to be the same as the Galaxy A52.

Additionally, it could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. There might be support for an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP67 water resistance.

As a reminder, we need to wait until March 17 for a better idea of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.