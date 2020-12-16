Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A52 smartphone. Though a release date has not been officially revealed, sources hint at a January 2021 launch. In fact, the phone could be announced in the first half of January itself. Further, rumours suggest that Samsung Galaxy A52 could come in 4G as well as 5G variants. Ahead of the official release, several specifications such as the camera, RAM etc has been leaked online along with price details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, some key specs revealed

In terms of design, the Galaxy A52 could look similar to its predecessor Galaxy A51, which comes with an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. This was revealed in CAD renders by Steve from OnLeaks. The rear of the phone also appears to be similar, though the camera hump could be slightly bigger.

The Galaxy A52 will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box. Ahead of the Galaxy A52 official launch, here’s a look at everything about the smartphone we know so far:

Samsung Galaxy A52 to come in 4G and 5G variants

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G variant recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which has revealed some key specifications. The phone comes with model number SM-A525F and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Though the listing reveals only 8GB of RAM, there could be more RAM variants as well at the time of launch. The 4G model of Galaxy A52 scored 554 in single-core performance and 1,689 in multi-core performance respectively.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A52 5G variant renders reveal a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with slim bezels and a quad rear camera setup. This variant is expected to come with a Snapdragon 750G processor , which also powers the Moto G 5G, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. It could pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

When it comes to Geekbench score, the 5G variant’s single-core and multi-core scores are 298 and 1,001, respectively. The smartphone was spotted on the benchmarking site with model number SM-A526B. Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to be priced at $499, which roughly translates to Rs 36,800.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Quad rear camera setup with 64MP primary sensor

Samsung Galaxy A52 could sport a 64MP main camera sensor, an upgrade from a 48MP primary sensor on the Galaxy A51. Though the megapixel resolutions of the rest of the three cameras are not known at this point, their functionalities could remain the same, which is ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is one of the best-selling mid-range smartphones globally in 2020 and the company hopes to replicate the success with Galaxy A52. The Galaxy A51 was announced in December 2019, though it went on sale only later in January 2020. We will need to wait and watch how the Galaxy A52 fares on the market.