Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

Samsung has seen very good sales results on its mid-range Galaxy A series of phones. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has been one of the best-selling phone globally in 2020 since its launch earlier this year. Following its introduction, it got a 5G-compatible variant a few months ago for certain regions. Since the device is now almost a year old, information has started to pour in about its successor, the Samsung Galaxy A52.

First details of the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy A51

The leak about the upcoming Galaxy A52 comes from the Galaxy Club. In their post, they have revealed details about the rear camera setup. GalaxyClub claims that this phone retains the four-camera setup of its predecessor. However, its primary sensor will go down to 64 megapixels. The other three sensors are expected to perform the same function (ultra-wide, macro, depth sensor) as the previous model. The megapixel resolution of the other sensors is currently unknown.

This isn't the first time we've heard about the future Galaxy A52. Samsung registered the name of this phone along with other Galaxy series devices that are on the way at the beginning of the year 2020. However, this is the first time any of its new features have been leaked.

Samsung made the official announcement of its Galaxy A51 in December last year. However, the device was available for purchase from January of this year 2020. So, we can expect that the South Korean giant will comply with the same presentation plan for the upcoming Galaxy A52.

Galaxy A51 Specifications

Its predecessor, the Galaxy A51, has a 6.5 Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 chipset, accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage depending on the variant. Its 4,000mAh battery is compatible with 15W fast charging and USB-C port. In its rear area there is a quad-camera setup with 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP sensors. Finally, it runs Android 10 under the One UI skin.