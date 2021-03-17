Samsung Galaxy A52 with 120Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras launched: Price, specs

Samsung expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio has officially introduced the anticipated Galaxy A52 smartphone at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. The new Galaxy A-series smartphone flaunts a matte-finish design and a 64-megapixel quad-camera system. Here are the specs, features, price, and availability details of the new Samsung Galaxy A52. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price leaked on Amazon, marketing images reveal key specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52: Specs, features

Speaking of the Galaxy A52’s features, the smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass front, while the rear side is built out of plastic. The plastic frame surrounding the perimeters embed the SIM tray at the top, while the power button and volume keys are flanked on the right edge. At the bottom sits the mono speaker grill, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. To accommodate the rear camera sensors, Samsung has used a rectangular camera module. The display houses a tiny punch-hole cutout at the centre to support the front camera sensor. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Specs-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity O super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. To note the 5G model gets a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with a similar screen size as the 4G variant. The panel has a peak brightness of 800 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Underneath the plastic panel sits an octa-core (unspecified) chipset which is paired with the following memory configuration- 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB native storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The global variant with 5G support will likely equip a Snapdragon 720G processor, while the Indian variant is expected to carry a custom Exynos chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 prices in India leaked ahead of launch

As far as cameras are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with AF, OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the software front, the phone runs One UI 3 based Android 11 right out of the box.

In terms of backup, the Galaxy A52 packs a 4,500mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 2 days of usage on a single charge. The phone comes with 25W fast charging support. Other features include- in-display fingerprint sensor, IP67 water, and dust resistance, Dolby Atmos surround sound. Under its connectivity suite, the Galaxy A52 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth v5.0.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Price, availability

The all-new mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available in four colour options- Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue. As for the pricing, the Galaxy A52 4G edition is launched for a starting price of EUR 349 (approx. Rs 30,200), while the 5G model’s price starts at EUR 429 (approx Rs 37,100). Samsung hasn’t shared any official details regarding the price and availability of the new Galaxy A52 phone in India.