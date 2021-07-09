Samsung is soon expected to launch a new 5G smartphone in India. The one in the case is the alleged Galaxy A52s 5G, which has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This gives us an inkling that the launch is expected to take place soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 gets discounted by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart: Get it under Rs 10,000

This comes after Samsung’s promise to launch the 5G Galaxy A52 after it gave India just the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52. But, what’s with the ‘S’ variant? Here’s a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M22 budget phone launch soon: Release date, specs, price and more

Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch soon

It is suggested (via MySmartPrice) that a Samsung phone appeared on the BIS site with the model number SM-A528B/DS. This is most likely the Galaxy A52s, considering how Samsung comes up with the model numbers and names of its phones. Also Read - Xiaomi could be the first brand to introduce a 200MP smartphone

From the looks of it, we can expect the phone to be a slightly toned-up variant of the Galaxy A52 5G. The South Korean company, in the past, launched the S variants of the Galaxy M31, the Galaxy A50, and more. But since the 5G variant never made it to India, there are chances that Samsung might finally launch it now with a different naming scheme.

The listing further confirms that the phone will support dual-SIM. Although, other details remain unknown.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G at a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 75G chip. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it supports IP67 water resistance, dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, MST, and more features.