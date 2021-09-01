Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, the latest mid-ranger from the company is set to launch in India today. The new Galaxy A-series phone already made its global debut in the UK a few days back and is expected to bring the same specs to the Indian market. The Galaxy A52s UK variant features an FHD+ AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 778 SoC, and quad-rear camera, and a 64MP quad-camera setup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch on September 8 with an Exynos 2100 processor

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India launch today: How to watch livestream, launch timing

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will debut in India today (September 1). The virtual-only event will kick start at 12 PM IST. The live event will be hosted on Samsung’s official website samsung.com where interested viewers can get details about the device pricing, and specs. Also Read - 5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India (expected), sale

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is tipped to arrive in two storage variants. The 6GB/128GB storage model could cost Rs 35,999, while the 8GB/128GB storage version could cost Rs 37,499. The phone will likely be available for purchase on Amazon India e-retail platform, and Samsung e-store.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specifications, features (UK variant)

Galaxy A52s was launched in the UK last month with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 mobile platform coupled with up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB native storage. The internal storage can further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography, Galaxy A52s 5G offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32-megapixel front-facing camera integrated into the centered punch-hole cutout. In terms of backup, the Galaxy A-series phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 22W fast charge support. The phone is confirmed to arrive in three shades- Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.