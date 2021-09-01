After rumours and a recent official teaser, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy A52s 5G in India. The device is the second 5G phone, which is a part of the Galaxy A series, is meant to be a device for all. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G officially teased in India: What to expect?

The phone is home to all things trending these days: a 120Hz display, RAM expansion, OIS cameras, IP67 water resistance, attractive colours, it has it all. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G could be heading to India soon, a rebrand or new version?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G arrives in India

The new Samsung phone is another variant of the Galaxy A52 and comes with a design identical to it. There’s the same matte back panel and rear camera bump. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display that has a centre-placed punch hole. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, which is also seen on the Realme GT Master Edition and the Motorola Edge 20. There are two RAM and storage options to choose from: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The camera department gets four rear cameras; a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front camera. The device comes with a number of camera features such as Single Take, Portrait mode, filters, AR Emoji, Fun mode, Pro Video, 4K UHD recording, 4K Video Snap, super steady videos, and more.

It gets its fuel from a 4,500mA battery with 25W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11. Samsung promises three years of software updates. The smartphone supports 12 5G bands. Another attractive feature that the phone gets is RAM Plus. It is Samsung’s way of allowing people to expand the RAM of the phone for better multitasking.

Additionally, it comes with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay, and more. The device gets three colour options, namely, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced Rs 35,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 37,499 (8GB/128GB). It is now available to buy via the company’s site, online platforms, and leading retail stores.

Interested buyers can get a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards and EMI options or an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 if they exchange their old phone. The no-cost EMI option with zero down payment and processing fee is also available across major banks and NBFC partners.