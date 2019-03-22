comscore
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Android Pie update roll out begins

Samsung Galaxy A6+ was launched in India back in May 2018 with a price tag of Rs 25,990.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 11:02 AM IST
samsung galaxy a6 plus box

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Back in May last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A6+ smartphone along with the likes of the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, and the Galaxy A6. At the time of launch, the smartphone ran Android Oreo out-of-the-box. But now, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Android Pie update to the users.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ users in Poland have reportedly started receiving the Pie update. This means that the update should be rolling out to other markets sooner than later, SamMobile reports. The update being rolled out comes with firmware version A605FNXXU3BSC6, and is 1.2GB in size. Apart from bringing Pie, the update also includes the March 2019 Android security patch.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A valiant effort, but consumers wish for more

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A valiant effort, but consumers wish for more

As mentioned, the update has started rolling out in Poland, and should soon be reaching other users as well. Users should have received a notification for the update. Alternatively, they can head over to Settings -> Software Update -> Download updates manually.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ price, specifications, features

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 25,990. But the device is now available online with a lower price tag of Rs 18,990. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A6+ flaunts a 6-inch FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 1.8GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a combination of 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and a 5-megapixel f/1.9 sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 24-megapixel f/1.9 sensor up front along with a dedicated LED flash. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery.

