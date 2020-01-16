Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A6+ smartphone from 2018. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old December 2019 security patch along with some new features. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A6+ devices in the Asian region.

The latest update carries the software version number A605GDXU6BSL1, and is about 162.94 MB in size, DigiStatement reports. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch. The update also details new features rolling out to the device. The new software update still doesn’t bring the Android 10 OS, although Samsung has already begun working on it.

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Galaxy A6+ units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

As per the changelog, the Galaxy A6+ latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s device stability, New/Enhanced features, and further performance upgrade. The latest December 2019 security patch also fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A6+ smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED screen with Always-on display and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Galaxy A6+ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

