Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July 2020 security patch

The latest update for the Galaxy A6 Plus fixes 17 vulnerability issues for the One UI interface and applications.

  • Published: July 18, 2020 7:11 PM IST
samsung galaxy a6 plus homescreen

Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

The South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A6 Plus users. The new update brings the latest July 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, it does not add any new features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features or accessories; everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus July 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version A605GNUBS7CTF1 and is about 2.96GB in firmware size. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region, GetDroidTips reports. The update runs on the latest Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online; confirms previous leaks

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

The changelog for the update mention several bug fixes along with security and performance improvements. The July 2020 patch further fixes a host of security issues in the device. One of these exploits could have enabled a local attacker to bypass user interaction requirements to gain additional permissions. Samsung’s patch notes also mark 17 vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications. Also Read - Hammer lost 30 percent of its annual revenue during April lockdown alone: COO Rohit Nandwani

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Galaxy A6 Plus devices gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the settings section of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. The panel operates at Full HD+ (1080×2220 pixels) resolution and has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with an Adreno 506 GPU. Additionally, it packs a 3,500 mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

Published Date: July 18, 2020 7:11 PM IST
  • Published Date: July 18, 2020 7:11 PM IST

Best Sellers