Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January patch

Samsung Galaxy A6 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy A6 latest update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the device, which could have enabled a local malicious application.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 5:32 PM IST
Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A6 users. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not mention any newly included features. The Galaxy A6 (2018) latest Android security update carries the software Build version A600FNXXU5BTA2, and its firmware is about 75.3MB in size. The build version and size may vary depending on the region.

The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS and is currently rolling out for users based in Europe. It should be available in other regions soon. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Galaxy A6 devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of this update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

The latest January 2020 security patch fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. Samsung is likely to roll out the latest February 2020 security patch to the device, as the company has been prominent in recent times, to provide timely software updates.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 series launch teased in India: A look at top 5 features

Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) features, specifications

The Galaxy A6 smartphone flaunts a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ (720×1480 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 has an Exynos 7870 SoC and Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 5:32 PM IST

